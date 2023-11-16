NOW has a brilliant Black Friday TV deal – here's when it starts

When you're on the hunt for the best streaming service, there are lots of options out there. Those offer all sorts of different unique features and selling points, in a bid to tempt you towards their product.

One of my favourites right now is NOW. Owned by the Sky TV group, they offer a really top notch range of movies, TV shows and live sports, with a great user interface to boot.

From today, as part of their Black Friday offering, users can enjoy 50% off across the range. That means you can snap up the full Cinema, Entertainment and Sport bundle for just £27 per month!

NOW Big Bundle: was £54.97 , now £27 at NOW

Save 50% on the NOW Big Bundle and gain access to an incredible array of movies, TV shows and live sports for less. Plus, gain a one-month free trial of the NOW Boost software, too!

That bundle gets you access to absolutely everything available on NOW. That includes a host of content which you'll find on Sky TV platforms.

It comes at a great time, too. With Christmas just around the corner, there are a whole range of festive films coming to the platform including Elf, Love Actually and The Holiday.

Plus, with access to a fantastic array of live sports, users will be able to keep up with the Premier League and Formula 1 in the coming weeks. The latter will allow users to see out the season, starting with the Las Vegas grand prix this weekend.

As mentioned, the bundle also includes a free trial of the Boost membership. That gives you access across multiple devices, and allows you to enjoy a higher definition picture than the standard option.

It's a fantastic value offering. All of that for less than £27 is truly remarkable, and should see you into the new year in style.