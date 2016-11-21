Nokia smartphone comeback due for February 2017

Nokia was one of the pioneers of mobile phones before being sold off to Microsoft. It’s since had it licence sold again and has officially announced it will be releasing smartphones in 2017 - now it looks like we have a date.

The company HND, which will bring Nokia Android phones to the market, has reserved a space at the Mobile World Congress trade show which starts on 27 February. This is thought to be where the new handsets will be unveiled.

Nokia used to use MWC as the platform for its smartphone reveals and looks set to return to that practice. According to sources of Nokia Power User we can expect two new Nokia Android Nougat smartphones to be revealed at the event.

The handsets are thought to be metallic builds with IP68 water a dust proofing. They should come in 5.2- and 5.5-inch variants and the cameras are rumoured to be the most sensitive yet and may even feature the use of graphene.

There is also expected to be a mid-range smartphone released later in the year called the Nokia D1C. This is expected to feature a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU with 3GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB storage, 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5.5-inch 1080p display.

Expect to hear more as leaks grow in number leading up to MWC in February.

