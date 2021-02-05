Nokia 1.3 is just £10 a month with 12GB data thanks to this cheap phone deal

Finding the right smartphone is really important and the job becomes a fair bit harder when you're on a tight budget. We've done a lot of testing to find the best cheap phones and Nokia 1.3 is maybe the best value smartphone going.

Everyone knows Nokia. The smartphone brand is one of the oldest and, as is legend, most reliable; your phone will basically never run out of battery or be destroyed by something as minor as a 6-foot drop. The Nokia 1.3 fits well into this traditional of cheap, sturdy, and reliable phones.

The main thing to know about the Nokia 1.3 is that it runs Android One, the lightweight version of Android that Google develops for cheaper, less powerful handsets. In our testing, Android One means the Nokia 1.3 feels like a much more powerful smartphone than it is; everything runs smoothly and loads fast.

All of this isn't to say that you should choose the Nokia 1.3 if you're looking for something premium. The performance, design, camera, and so on all feel very budget, but for most people that won't be a problem and especially with these deals.

If you're on a tight budget and want a great smartphone, you're going to be hard-pressed to do better than the Nokia 1.3, a genuinely great Android handset that does what it needs to do for a lot less than its rivals.