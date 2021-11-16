Noblechairs EPIC Gaming Chair gets awesome Black Friday price cut

T3 knows a thing or two about the best gaming chairs, as we test the very finest on the market.

And that's why we know that Noblechairs makes some of the absolute finest gaming chairs on the market today.

It's also why this discount on the Noblechairs EPIC Gaming Chair Copper Edition is something any gamer currently looking to upgrade their setup should check out, as it is simply one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

View the Noblechairs EPIC Gaming Chair Copper Edition deal now

The Noblechairs EPIC is such a good gaming chair as it features a premium build, with a robust stainless steel frame with powder coated aluminium base, strong styling, with a luxe faux leather upholstery and immaculate stitching, and buckets of comfort, too, thanks to deform-resistant dense cold-foam padding.

We think it's a great gaming chair here at T3.com, and this is a very welcome price cut on it. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Noblechairs EPIC Copper Edition: was £329.99, now £284.99 at Noblechairs Noblechairs EPIC Copper Edition: was £329.99, now £284.99 at Noblechairs

For more information on the EPIC model, be sure to check out T3's Noblechairs EPIC Series Real Leather review, which asides from the upholstery being real leather instead of faux leather, boasts the same qualities as this Copper Edition.