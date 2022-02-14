Nintendo Switch deal – get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC for 30% off now

ShopTo has a great deal live on its website right this second, allowing any Nintendo Switch owners to get their hands on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for nearly 30% off the asking price. This is extremely cheap and likely won't be around for long, so don't wait!

As Nintendo announced during its latest Nintendo Direct , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is set to receive a whopping 48 newly remasted courses! The first eight tracks will arrive as early as next month with the following 40 set to roll out throughout the year and ending sometime in 2023. It's honestly bonkers – literally doubling the current offering to 96 race tracks in total.

Additionally, there's a similar offer available on CDKeys , if the ShopTo one has already gone. Either way, this is absolutely one of the cheapest ways to get an essential add-on for the Nintendo Switch. I'd even go as far as to say it's a must-own for console owners.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: was £22.49, now £16.85 at ShopTo

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC pack comes with 48 newly remastered tracks from throughout the 30-year racing series. Don't be caught out by a Blue Shell and miss this amazing deal!

Not for you? Why don't you check in on what other Nintendo Switch deals are currently on offer in our handy hub.

Why get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass deal today

Everyone loves Mario Kart, right? It's the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch for a reason. The new Booster Course Pass is incredible value in itself by today's standards and this ShopTo deal makes it even more of a steal.

Nintendo has confirmed that the first eight tracks will consist of: Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour), Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64), Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii), Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS), Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour), Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour) Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS) and Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance). I'm still holding out for Waluigi Pinball personally.