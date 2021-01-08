Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% / Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% IN STOCK in the UK and US: get these while you can

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% and its successor, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%, some of the best Nike running shoes and best running shoes in general, are back in stock and you can buy them now, probably not for long! Nike running shoes stocks have been replenished in both the UK and the US, even better.

UK

USA

Why should you buy the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% running shoes

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is one of the few running shoes that doesn't need introduction, even if you are not overly familiar with running shoes in general. At the beginning of 2020, these shoes were in the news every day, athletes and organisations lobbying for it to be banned from the Tokyo Olympic for it providing unfair advantage to runners who wear them.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is a very energy efficient running shoe. In fast, in my first run wearing the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, I smashed all my PBs by a good margin. If you are after running shoes that can go fast, these are the shoes you are looking for.

The ZoomX foam feels soft underfoot as you land and the full-length carbon plate provides ample amount of propulsion at the toe-off point. The thick foam might seem too soft at first but it helps tremendously to give you a boost just when it's needed.

The Vaporweave upper is so thin it's practically see-through, almost translucent. Despite the lightness, it does a brilliant job strapping the many layers of soles to your feet and once the asymmetric laces have been fastened, the sensation of pressure above the foot gets dispersed evenly.

Buy these running shoes while you can!