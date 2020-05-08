Nike Adapt Auto Max available NOW: self-lacing sneakers join the Air Max family

Looking for a new pair of high-tech sneakers? Say hello to the latest addition to the Air Max family, the Nike Adapt Auto Max, with powered laces, voice control and customisable lighting.

The news sneakers are available to buy now (May 5th at 8AM) from Nike Sneakrs, and are priced at £339.95. Be quick to avoid dissapointment though! We expect examples of the Adapt Auto Max are extremely limited and will sell out quickly.

The Air Max has been Nike's most popular shoe since they were first introduced in 1987, and have constantly evolved with new technology. The latest evolution is one of the biggest jumps in technology yet.

Based on FitAdapt technology, the Adapt Auto Max has the ability to save the perfect fit, and for the first time ever, you'll have two modes to engage – one tuned for activity, and the other for relaxing.

You can also choose between 13 colours, with the option of making them pulse for up to an hour. This can even be voice-controlled using Siri and Google Assistant.

The silhouette's innovative approach extends into its performance features. Channelling the DNA of Tinker Hatfield's design aesthetic and sampling elements from Air Max 90 and Nike Mag, the Nike Adapt Auto Max takes a new silhouette through its increased profile and thicker midsole.

Lightweight, breathable mesh upper contours to your foot for a personalised feel, while a TPU plate wraps your foot for added stability, while underfoot, a brand-new Max Air unit provides more Air for an ultra-soft ride.

The cassette design element of the Air Max 90 now highlights the Air Max unit.

Check out the images below:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Nike)

"Nike Adapt is our pinnacle offering where performance meets connection," says Nike Global Digital Innovation Senior Director Brandon Burroughs.

"For the first time we can deliver dynamic comfort and protection to the Air Max platform, powered by a frictionless digital utility that will enable the shoe to get smarter and do more over time. In coupling Nike Adapt with our iconic Air Max platform, we’re providing wearers with the future of fit and ultimate ride in one shoe."

The Nike Adapt App now gives wearers exclusive access to the latest features of Nike Adapt footwear — updates and improvements to the user experience since the launch of Adapt BB.

As we previously mentioned, you'll be able to instantly adjust the Nike Adapt Auto Max shoes using only voice with five customizable Siri Shortcuts (Google Assistant is coming later this spring).

Screenshots of the Nike Adapt App. (Image credit: Nike)

You can also control your fit from your Apple Watch, allowing you to easily tighten or loosen the shoe from your wrist.

Coming this spring, Nike Adapt Auto Max wearers will not only be able to illuminate their lace engines (choosing from 13 iconic Nike colours) but they'll also be able to select pulsing or static options.

Sound good? Nike Adapt Auto Max is available today ini Pure Platinium, with more colours available later in the year.

Check out the sneakers on Nike's website below:

