New to AC? This portable air conditioner is the one you should buy

I think we can all agree that the UK is definitely not equipped for hot summer weather! Although we all love when it’s not raining outside, the humidity is not something we’re good at coping with, with many people drenched in sweat and dealing with painful-looking sunburn throughout the warmer months.

To make this time of year more manageable, investing in the best portable air conditioner for your home is the way to go. Air conditioning or AC isn’t massively common in the UK, and you only tend to find big powerful units installed in offices or shopping centres. But luckily, air treatment brands have started to realise the demand for portable air conditioners, and more affordable and technologically advanced units have become available.

Portable air conditioners offer incredible cooling and improve the air quality in your home. But if you’re not sure which one to buy, I’d recommend looking into the De’Longhi Pinguino Portable Air Conditioner collection. With a wide range of portable AC units to choose from, including smart, eco-friendly and silent options, a couple of my favourite picks is the De’Longhi Pinguino PACEX130 Smart Air Conditioner and the De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 Eco Portable Air.

The De’Longhi Pinguino PACEX130 Smart Air Conditioner is a significant upgrade to the EX100 which is featured in our portable air conditioner guide. This smart air conditioner uses Cool Surround technology to monitor the temperature and humidity in the home and adjusts its settings accordingly to keep you cool. With Wi-Fi built-in, the De’Longhi Pinguino PACEX130 can be customised with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and it can be controlled with its LED control panel, app and remote control.

Measuring 805 x 445mm, the De’Longhi Pinguino PACEX130 acts as both an air conditioner and dehumidifier. It has a 310 m³/h airflow rate, three fan speeds, 15 temperature settings and has a reach of up to 120m3. For light sleepers, this portable AC unit uses Pinguino Silent technology for ultra-quiet cooling and has a noise level of 64dB.

L: De’Longhi Pinguino PACEX130 / R: De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Another great option from the collection is the De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 Eco Portable Air Conditioner . Yet another air conditioner and dehumidifier hybrid, the De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 is packed full of smart and eco-friendly features. Its fan function has a powerful BTU/H 9,400 cooling capacity for rooms up to 8m and comes with three speed settings. Built in this portable AC unit is a 12 hour electronic timer and thermostat for better cooling and temperature control.

The De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 is fueled by a natural high efficiency gas called R290. The R290 gas is 99.9% more eco-friendly than traditional gases and it has no greenhouse emissions. The De’Longhi Pinguino PACN82 also has a Class A efficiency rating and low energy consumption which is better for the environment and can help you save money on your electricity bills.