New Speak Marin Openworked Terracotta is a stunning dual time watch

Quick Summary Speake Marin has just unveiled the latest addition to its Openworked collection. Dubbed the Dual Time Terracotta, the watch features offset sub-dials and a gorgeous orange textured dial.

In the fight to be considered one of the best watches on the market, there are any number of things a brand can do. Some look to offer exceptional value, with features which aren't commonly seen at the price point.

Others will go all out on the design. They might be happy to sacrifice a little of the internal specs as long as the overall appearance is as beautiful as possible.

Then, you have watches which are just exquisite examples of top-notch watchmaking. That's exactly what we see here, with the new Speake Marin Dual Time Openworked Terracotta.

The latest addition to the brand's Openworked collection, this features a stunning orange-toned dial with beautiful texture. It's reminiscent – as you may have guessed from the name – of old terracotta, and looks brilliant.

The dial features centre-mounted hour and minute hands. That's paired with offset dials showcasing the seconds hand and the complications – users will find the dual time zone indicator at the 9 o'clock position, as well as a retrograde date around the small seconds dial.

All of that sits inside a beautifully polished case crafted from grade 5 titanium. Buyers will have a choice between 38mm or 42mm case sizes, which should offer something for everyone.

The watch sits an impressive 12.35mm thick, and is fitted with a white rubber strap. That's got a matching grade 5 titanium buckle, which should give this a really impressive lightness.

The in-house movement features a micro-rotor to aid with slimness. That's also crafted from Tungsten, which should also benefit the lightweight nature of the piece. It's a 4Hz movement, with a 52 hour power reserve.

Priced at CHF31,900 for the 38mm model and CHF32,400 for the 42mm model, this certainly isn't a cheap watch. Still, you get what you pay for, and here you get a really neat design from a small company. The micro-rotor movement and semi-skeletonised design is worth the cost of admission alone, but that terracotta finish is the cherry on the cake.