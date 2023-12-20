New Samsung Galaxy phones could have a brilliant free video upgrade

After a year of top Android phone releases, users are left with one of the most competitive marketplaces ever. Household name brands and newcomers alike have fought to offer impressive specs at great price points.

Sitting right around the top of the pile is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. That's a real knockout, offering top hardware and software features.

Now, focus has turned to its successor – the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. That's expected to continue the trend of Samsung phones ruling the roost, and if this latest leak is anything to go on, it stands a chance.

According to online tech tipster, Bennett Bruhner, the new model is set to include a host of AI-powered features. Chief among them is the ability erase subjects from videos. That means that AI will be able to process the video and remove subjects from the whole thing.

It sounds a lot like the Magic Eraser functionality which was found on devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro last year. However, that was only available for photography. Having the ability to remove subjects from videos could offer a big edge for the Korean brand.

In fact, I'd go as far as saying it's exactly the sort of feature which brands should be focusing on. While incremental increases camera sensor resolution are the norm, this kind of thing is far more useful.

The average Joe probably wouldn't spot the extra handful of pixels in their imagery. But, they definitely would notice the ability to suddenly remove background subjects from videos they shoot. That's going to offer a lot more reason to upgrade, and should push prospective users towards the model.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see how it performs before we can pass too much judgement. Still, with Samsung historically releasing handsets early in the new year, we shouldn't have too long to wait.