The Rolling Stones' new wireless headphones suddenly look incredibly attractive

It's only rock'n'roll but we like it, like it, yes we do

V-Moda x Rolling Stones Crossfade 2
(Image credit: The Rolling Stones)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

If you can't get no satisfaction from the best wireless headphones, The Rolling Stones would like to start you up

But, unfortunately, time is not on your side, because of the four new wireless headphones announced this week by the group, one already appears to be sold out already on its official website (opens in new tab). I'd make a joke about how you can't always get what you want but I'm sure you'd rather I didn't.

These new wireless headphones are a kind of supergroup, a collaboration between the Stones' lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby (opens in new tab), award-winning manufacturer of high quality audio devices V-MODA (opens in new tab) and world renowned electronic musical instrument manufacturer Roland (opens in new tab). The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition come in four models: “Classic Licks,” “No Filter,” “Tattoo You,” and the exclusive “RS No.9 Carnaby”.

Make your ears move like Jagger

The big draw here, of course, is the Rolling Stones branding. But the specification is pretty good: 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers, up to 14 hours of battery life, a choice of wired or wireless operation and good quality built-in microphones. Details of frequency range and other key details haven't been published, but the unbranded models from V-Moda have been widely reviewed and praised for their sonic accuracy with a virtually flat mid-range performance and fairly flat but slightly boosted bass. 

V-Moda's Crossfade 2 Wireless are built tough, making them ideal for DJs and musicians and anyone else who needs rugged headphones that aren't ridiculously heavy. However, it's worth noting that these do not appear to be the Wireless Codex Edition with the most up-to-date Bluetooth, and while they're certified for Hi-Res audio when wired that doesn't apply to their wireless connections.

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

