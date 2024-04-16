New Motorola phones launch with one of the best camera features yet

Quick Summary Three new Motorola phones just launched. Among the highlights here are host of really cool camera features, both in the hardware and the software stakes.

Motorola has just launched a new range of Android phones. Dubbed the Motorola Edge 50 range, a trio of new devices have launched.

That consists of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, the Edge 50 Ultra and the Edge 50 Fusion. The Ultra sits as the flagship within that range, with the Pro and the Fusion following up behind it.

So, what can we expect? Well, it certainly looks like strong spec sheets are in place across the board. That kicks off with the camera and display, with these being the first Pantone-validated components of this kind in the world.

That should enable users to enjoy the most true to life experience of any smartphone on the market. Both the images captured with these handsets and the material displayed on the screen should enjoy true-to-life colours.

The Edge 50 Ultra packs in a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. That pairs with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, which should be enough for almost any task.

There's also a 4,500mAh battery. That's smaller than we may have hoped, though –with 125W charging which suggests users can gain 12 hours of life from a 6 minute charge – it should be plenty for most use cases.

You'll also find a fantastic array of cameras on offer here. The 50MP main lens is paired with a 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra wide and a 50MP selfie camera.

Dropping down to the Edge 50 Pro, much of the core idea remains. You'll find some slightly lower resolution cameras, but much of the AI camera technology remains.

Inside, the processor is swapped out for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while RAM and storage tops out at 12GB and 512GB respectively. Users will keep the 125W charging, though, and will also enjoy a 144Hz, 6.7-inch panel on the front.

At the low end, the Fusion still retains a lot of the core appeal, while keeping the price reasonable. Colour names like Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue sound playful and fun – something often missing from phone releases.

Inside, an LYT-700C sensor offer 50MP of resolution on the main sensor, while Hi-Res, Dolby Atmos sound pairs up with a 144Hz display for a brilliant audio-visual experience.

Priced from £849 for the Ultra, £599 for the Pro and £349 for the Fusion, these look set to offer really great value-for-money in the current market.