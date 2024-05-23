New Leica camera puts iconic imagery in the reach of everyone – is this the cheap Leica we've been waiting for?

Quick Summary Legendary camera brand, Leica, has unveiled its latest new model. The Leica D-Lux 8 features a 4/3 sensor and a much more accessible price tag.

When we think of the best cameras on the market, there are any number of brands and models which could come to mind. We currently have more choice than ever, making it easy to pick out exactly what makes you tick as a photographer.

For many, though, Leica remains the holy grail. It's not hard to see why – the brand is responsible for many of the most iconic images in history, with many innovations and iconic models.

Models like the Leica Q3 or the Leica SL3 are still incredibly expensive, though. With price tags running into several thousand of pounds, they remain out of reach of most people.

Enter the new Leica D-Lux 8. D-Lux is the brand's more affordable range of cameras, and the D-Lux 8 is the latest version of that.

Right off the bat, users will notice the redesigned control layout. That's taken directly from the Q3 and the SL3, and should make the user experience much more consistent. Leica cameras are designed to be simple to use, putting the focus on creativity rather than menu-diving.

Inside, a 4/3 CMOS sensor offers 21MP of image resolution, while the beautifully named Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f1.7-f/2.8 lens offers an equivalent focal length of 24mm to 75mm. That's a good range for most uses, and should be more than capable of covering the needs of most users.

(Image credit: Leica)

You'll also spot a slider on top of the lens for switching between different image size formats. That's handy for creative purposes, allowing users to quickly swap between different image sizes.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like other models from the brand, it will come with connectivity to the Leica FOTOS app. That's a really useful integration platform, and makes it easy to take images from your camera to your phone.

It's also the first D-Lux camera to shoot the DNG format. That's a lossless version of a RAW file, making this a camera which could make this a useful addition to a professional photographer's arsenal.

Priced at just £1,450, this certainly looks like an appealing package. We'll reserve judgement until we've had a chance to review one, but it's clear that this might just be the budget-friendly Leica many are searching for.