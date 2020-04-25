Updated Casio G-Shock Frogman is your newest diving companion

Casio has revealed the first G-Shock Frogman to feature an analogue display, doing away with digital screens.

The watch, which has the product code GWF-A1000, is a diving watch with 200 metres of water resistance and a tough but lightweight monocoque case made from carbon fibre reinforced resin.

Similarly tough is the fluoroelastomer band, which Casio says resists staining and deterioration that can occur to other materials when reacting to water.

An asymmetric design helps to ensure unrestricted wrist movement underwater, and the dial and complications are designed to be as eligible as possible while diving. A complication at the three o’clock position provides tidal information, and there’s a simple date complication at the 4:30 position.

Visual simplicity is key here, so when in dive mode the watch puts its hour and minute hands together, then uses them as a single timer to help make elapsed dive time easy to see at a glance. To help switch between modes, Casio has developed a new module with three dual-coil motors, especially for the new Frogman.

Once poured with a smartphone via Bluetooth, the watch automatically logs diving spots and times, which are sent to the companion app for reviewing later.

As always, the Frogman has its name emblazoned on the left side of the dial, and there is a playful engraving of a frog on the steel case back.

The new Casio G-Shock Frogman GWF-A1000 is priced at £699 and will be available to buy from June.

