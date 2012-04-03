New Apple iPad 3 Problems: Screen, wi-fi, battery & overheating issues

Get the all the latest updates and analysis on the most common new Apple iPad 3 problems, including the wi-fi, screen, battery and overheating

While the new iPad 3 launched to huge critical acclaim, there have been a number of issues reported with one or more of the features.



While these vary in seriousness, much of the criticisms and complaints – be it from analysts, journalists, or consumers venting their spleens on forums – can be categorized into four main areas, all of which we will keep you up do date with here.



New Apple iPad 3: Screen issues

The new iPad was upgraded with a Retina high definition display, previously only seen on the much smaller iPhone.

Apple has had a lot of praise for the crisp, bright visuals this brings the tablet, and for existing iPad users this seems to have largely been held up as the main reason for upgrading.



However it's this sharp rendering that some have pointed out revels the rough edges of images across the internet.



Web developer David O Shea explained on mobify.com: “We've all seen clip art printed out from the web,” said Mr. Shea.

“On paper, these jagged, pixelated illustrations stand out like a sore thumb. A professional graphic is crisp and clear even when printed. The iPad Retina display will make all your existing graphics look like pixelated clip art.”



Some users have also complained of a 'yellow hue' on the screen, with speculation that this is actually a hardware issue – some consequence of the glue used in the manufacturing process, for instance.



Some have also pointed out a general inconsistency with the display colours, such as Gottabemobile, which has called for Apple to take action: “Many users probably won't notice the color shift until they compare it to other iPads.

However, the yellow displays are enough of a problem to cause people to return them and tarnish Apple's reputation of consistency. The yellow iPad display issue is very real and Apple needs to do something about it as soon as possible.”





New Apple iPad 3: Wi-fi problems



Many users have complained on Apple's own support forum of problems involving wi-fi.

This includes range and quality of connection, as well as seemingly related entire system crashes. Intermittent problems, such as cut outs, have also been logged.



Some fairly representative complaints include:



Andrew Mclaughlin2 said: “FYI, I'm having the exact same problem as reported by everyone else here. iPad 1 and iPhone 4s and laptop all have perfect wifi connections.

"iPad3 has serious connection problems. I ran speedtest.net app on both devices side by side and iPad3 has half the throughput as all other devices.”





Some comments have asserted that much like the iPhone 4's famous 'antenna gate' scandal, holding the device in a certain way can effect reception.



“I'm not holding the iPad right now as I usually do, with both hands with the iPad in landscape mode down where the keyboard pops up, and I am holding steady at 2 bars.

As soon as I DO hold it as described, without changing the position too much, I drop to only one bar and in fact it drops connection half the time!!!! You have got to be kidding me right?

Holding my iPad 3 in the same way as I always did my iPad 1 the wifi reception is very bad!” said clipper99.



“Holding it in or out of the case with the mute button pointing down it will drop one or two bars from three every time.” added It_caveman”



The Apple forum has hundreds of pages full of comments on this subject alone, though the complaints do invariably differ in their specific issues. There has been speculation as to whether a hardware issue is at fault, or if it's a software problem. So far Apple has kept quiet on the issue.





New Apple iPad 3: Overheating



While Apple forums and blogs will often find something to complain about, the issue of overheating has become a much more widespread concern for Apple's new tablet – even reaching the attention of tabloids like the Daily Mail.

Apple has released an official statement claiming that the 92.5 degrees recorded by a Dutch website was no cause for concern as it fell "well within our thermal specifications" of 32-95 degrees.



However, those reassurances have been thrown into doubt following Consumer Reports' exploits with a thermal imaging camera, which was used to measure the considerably higher temperature noted above.



The non-profit, consumer advice website obtained the figure while playing Infinity Blade II while the device was plugged in, but although it felt warm to the touch didn't cause any discomfort to hold.



The 116 degrees Fahrenheit was a full 13 degrees hotter than the site managed to achieve when testing an iPad 2 model.



Consumer Reports said: "The hottest areas weren't evenly distributed throughout the iPad's back, but were concentrated near one corner of the display as shown in the images taken from the rear of the device above.



"During our tests, I held the new iPad in my hands. When it was at its hottest, it felt very warm but not especially uncomfortable if held for a brief period."



It remains to be seen whether Apple will respond again now the tablet has been shown to run over 20 degrees hotter than its own thermal specifications.

New Apple iPad 3: Battery issues

Apple has admitted that the new iPad shows a 100 per cent charge, when this may not necessarily be the case.



Apple has defended the on-screen battery level display, following analysis claiming it prematurely showed as fully charged. The tests also showed the device doesn't reach an optimum charge for another two hours.



Apple says this feature has always been part of iOS and allows users to keep the device plugged in as long as they want.

Cupertino says once the device reaches 100 per cent, it will decharge slightly and recharge. That process is repeated until the device is unplugged.

Apple VP Michael Tchao said: “That circuitry is designed so you can keep your device plugged in as long as you would like. It's a great feature that's always been in iOS."





This appears to be a feature that has gone unnoticed until the launch of the third-generation tablet, but Apple says it has chosen not to visibly reflect the charge/discharge status to avoid confusing users.



There are also more general complaints regarding the battery, mainly involving the long period of time it takes to charge it up.