New all-gold Casio G-Shock 2100 is a throwback to 1983

Casio is going retro with its latest G-Shock (opens in new tab) watch, a gold, all-metal 2100 Series with design cues borrowed from the 1983 original.

Revealed this week, the watch is the first full-metal addition to the 2100 line, and traces its roots back to the original DW-5000C G-Shock from the mid-1980s. The case and strap are gold-coloured stainless steel, with standout details including the octagonal bezel, contrasting black dial, dimpled band design and screw-back case.

Blending analogue with digital, the G-Shock has a pair of physical hands for hours and minutes, plus a second dial for the watch’s various functions, including Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. These share the dial with a digital display for showing the date and day, alarm and other complications.

Water resistance is 200 metres and the watch includes up to five daily alarms, an hourly signal, an automatic calendar and an indicator to show the current battery charge level. There’s also a countdown function, customisable date format, and separate illumination for the analogue and digital sections of the watch face.

Further features include multiple languages, a mute function for silencing all alarms, a power saving mode, a 24-hour stopwatch and Casio’s Touch Solar tech, where the battery is topped up from any light source, and theoretically never needs replacing.

Priced at £549, the G-Shock Full Metal 2100 Series is available now. As before, the watch is also still available in black, silver and bronze.

