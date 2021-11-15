New AirPods Pro deal: cheapest ever price in Amazon's Black Friday deals!

Apple's AirPods Pro have been a favourite since their release a few years ago, combining excellent image quality with top-notch noise cancellation, and excellent smart features on iPhone. When Apple announced the new AirPods 3rd Gen a few weeks, it also quietly updated the AirPods Pro with a new case that works with Apple's MagSafe charging tech, and dropped the official price. And now this updated version of the AirPods Pro has just received its first ever discount, dropping to just £199 at Amazon! This deal ends 25 November, assuming stock lasts – it's one of the best Black Friday deals so far, even if the offers ends slightly before actual Black Friday.

• Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021): was £239, now £199 at Amazon

In our full AirPods Pro review, we talk more about the sound quality and active noise cancellation, but both are as good as you can buy for this under-£200 price. For travel in particular, the noise cancelling is really effective, so if you've got any long Xmas journeys coming up, they're ideal.

On iPhone, you get fast pairing, audio sharing with other AirPods, auto-switching between Apple devices, and support for Spatial Audio 3D sound. The latter includes Dolby Atmos surround sound in movies, which is absolutely brilliant.

The only change in this model compared to the older one is the addition of MagSafe Charging, which means it has magnets on the back to connect to 'MagSafe' accessories, including wireless chargers. It also charges from regular Qi wireless chargers, and comes with a Lightning charge cable too.

