Netflix's most inventive sci-fi show gets first trailer for final season

Netflix has finally debuted a proper trailer for the closing season of The Umbrella Academy, giving us our first real look at how the show is going to end. We knew it was coming to a close last year – yet think it's actually a good thing.

It looks like we can expect things to end with a bang, too, as the gang gets back together to figure out its destiny once and for all, amid higher stakes than ever (and that's saying something for this show).

Netflix is calling the footage a teaser, but it's two minutes long and contains glimpses of absolutely loads of scenes, so it's practically as generous as a full trailer as far as we're concerned. Check it out in full below:

It confirms that the whole Academy is present and correct, and that they'll be working together, however begrudgingly in some cases, to see what they can do about Reginald, their dastardly father – who's now very much in the public eye, and in power.

One of the show's major strengths has always been its ensemble cast, and the teaser confirms what we already knew from the casting announcement a few months ago – everyone important is back.

That means Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and many more, and we can clearly expect plenty of scenes where they all bounce off each other, for better or worse.

The Umbrella Academy might be bowing out after only four seasons, but it's played what feels like quite a big role in Netflix's development as a producer of original content – as every platform aims to be the best streaming service for exclusive shows.

For one thing, it's a show that Netflix has stuck with over its whole arc, which feels slightly rarer than it should, given how many great series have been axed over the years. It's also nice and weird, demonstrating that even kooky comic book adaptations can find a home on streaming.

So, if you've been keeping up with it over the years, you only have to wait until 8 August to finish the journey – that's when the new season will start streaming on Netflix.