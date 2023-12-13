Netflix's latest viewing figures have an unexpected show hitting top spot

Netflix hasn't traditionally been open about its viewing figures in the past but things are a-changin'.

Perhaps fuelled by one of the demands of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the streaming service has released a list of its most watched TV shows and films for the first half of 2023. And, we have to say, a lot of it is surprising.

Perhaps the most surprising of all is that spy drama The Night Agent was by far and away the most viewed show on the platform. It was streamed by Netflix users for more than 812 million hours – its closest rival was season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which hit just over 665 million hours.

Now The Night Agent is decent, with a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's hardly The Crown or another of Netflix's traditional big hitters. However, as the list only covers the period ending June 2023, it doesn't contain some of the more recent releases, like Squid Game: The Challenge.

It makes for interesting reading though, and has plenty of recommendations for those looking for a series to binge.

Netflix's top 10 shows and movies January – June 2023 (by hours viewed)

The Night Agent: Season 1 – 812.1 million Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – 665.1 million The Glory: Season 1 – 622.8 million Wednesday: Season 1 – 507.7 million Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – 503 million You: Season 4 – 440.6 million La Reina del Sur: Season 3 – 429.6 million Outer Banks: Season 3 – 402.5 million Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 – 302.1 million FUBAR: Season 1 – 266.2 million

Perhaps the most impressive numbers are for season 3 of the Spanish-language drama La Reina del Sur, considering it hasn't been available globally. The other entrants are.

Netflix also reveals that its users viewed more than 100 billion hours of content in the first six months of 2023, and watched more than 18,000 titles (shows and movies).

It stresses though that the success of a TV series or film should not be rated on viewing hours alone. It says that it gauges the size of the audience with the economics of the title.

Perhaps that's why it's controversially binned Shadow and Bone after season 2, even though it was watched more than Black Mirror, say, which has been recommissioned for a seveth series.