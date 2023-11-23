Netflix's most brilliant sci-fi anthology series is set to return in 2024

It's been confirmed, Black Mirror is to return for a 7th season, with Netflix commissioning a new run of the hugely popular sci-fi anthology series.

Regularly appearing in the top 10 list on the streaming service, Charlie Brooker's dark look at tech and its impact on humankind is thought to be returning late 2024, early 2025 – with filming due to start imminently.

Variety reports that there is no word on the number of episodes or cast as yet, but Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades are thought to be returning as executive producers.

Jones has worked on the show since it started in 2011 for Channel 4 in the UK. Netflix took on the broadcast rights to the series in 2016, debuting season 3 exclusively on the platform. There have since been six seasons and two specials – with the second, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, being an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure style experiment.

What will Black Mirror season 7 be about?

Naturally, at this early stage there is no trailer or indication of what Black Mirror season 7 might contain. However, if you've not already, we throughly recommend you catch up with the entire library of Black Mirror episodes on Netflix. They are each self-contained, so you don't need to know the characters or thread beforehand, so it's easy to dip in and out.

Plenty of big name stars have appeared in Black Mirror over the years. The last season featured Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Josh Hartnett (The Black Dahlia), but others to feature include Myley Cyrus, John Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Anthony Mackie.

