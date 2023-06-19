These 3 Netflix Tudum trailers are a must-watch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

So we've now seen exactly how Netflix is planning to take over our TVs for another year, and it looks like a scheme worthy even of the Money Heist gang.

The event, held in Brazil, featured a host of big-name appearances from the likes of Jenna Ortega, Arnold Schwarzenegger and You star Penn Badgley. Of course, aside from the obvious headline news that Emily In Paris will be heading to Rome, we have plenty of trailers to get excited about as Netflix aims to stay on top of the best streaming services. Here are three that are essential viewing.

1. Squid Game

It was obvious that the most watched Netflix show of all time would get a second season, but the trailer didn't need to go this hard. Ok it was more of a cast reveal than a trailer but it's safe to say that the show is ramping up a gear for season two.

Not only does the trailer confirm the return of Gi-Hun, Jun-Ho and the Front Man, we are also introduced to the new actors coming into the series. In a neat touch, we see each accepting their entry to the Squid Game and looking mysterious, introduced one by one like the most intense boyband ever. Although not necessarily big names in the West (yet) stars Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun are acclaimed Korean performers. It would have been nice however to see some new female characters too, especially after contestant 067 (Kang Sae-byeok) stole the show in season one.

Hang on to the end to see another returning character, who you might not want approaching you at the train station.

2. Heart of Stone

Although never really out of fashion, globe trotting spy capers seem to be having a moment right now and Heart Of Stone seems to be determined to out do the likes of Amazon's Citadel.

Starring Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt Heart Of Stone looks very much to be in the Mission Impossible school of spying. With with big names and even bigger stunts across plenty of beautiful locations, this looks like an action flick worth checking out when it launches in August.

The plot seems to be a bit more worthy than your average popcorn flick too. Godot's Rachel Stone is an agent for an international peace keeping agency, The Charter who work with help from the world's most powerful AI - The Heart. When Bhatt's hacker sets her sights on it, a lot more is at stake than a ChatGPT style chatbot.

3. 3 Body problem

If a globe-spanning spy thriller doesn't sound big enough, 3 Body Problem might be for you. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss present an adaptation of Liu Cixin's acclaimed Sci-fi novels that span the distance of space and time itself.

The trailer doesn't give too much away plot wise but it's clear the scale of the story is massive, entire armies of warriors floating in the sky massive. The novel takes place in flash forwards, the past and the present so there is a lot going on. We don't know if this series will deal with just the first book or the entire story just yet.

Expect some top tier sci-fi as well as Samwell Tarley (John Bradley) in what is sure to be a big budget prestige series.