Netflix shares first images and release date for its most expensive movie ever

Netflix has shared more details about The Gray Man , the streaming platform's most expensive movie ever, including new images and a release date for the upcoming action thriller.

The film stars Ryan Gosling as Count Gentry, aka Sierra Six, a highly-skilled former CIA operative now on the run from the organisation and agent Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man is scheduled to premiere in theatres globally on July 15th before then arriving on Netflix on July 22nd, 2022.

Apart from a brief teaser, these are the first new images of the movie showing Gosling and Evans, one holding a pistol and another holding an assault rifle. Ana De Armas will also appear as Dani Miranda with the first image of the actor debuted too. Little is known about Armas' character except that she is another CIA operative who will back up Gentry when needed.

We finally get a shot of Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael in a suave suit with glasses, something those wanting the former Bridgerton star to be 007 will be thrilled to see. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the new images:

(Image credit: Paul Abell / Netflix)

Netflix synopsis reads: "When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – whose true identity is known to none – accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins."

The screenplay has been written by Joe Russo alongside Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The latter both are credited for working on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and the aforementioned Avengers duo.

The Gray Man is reported to have a production budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive movie from Netflix to date. Couple this with the $30 million budget that has been assigned for every episode of Stranger Things season four and it's clear that Netflix is not afraid to invest when needed. It's just a shame that as a result so many Netflix shows and movies are being cancelled at the minute.

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwish and Billy Bob Thornton.