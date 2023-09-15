Netflix's Drop 01 animation explosion is coming soon, here's how to watch it

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

DROP 01 is coming. Netflix's huge animation event promises sneak peeks and revelations around some of its hottest new animated shows, with a line-up including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, PLUTO, Masters of the Universe: Revolution and a whole lot more.

Not only that, but you'll be able to watch the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne a day before it streams on Netflix.

There's a lot to be excited about here. Blue Eye Samurai in particular looks pretty epic – it's a tale of revenge set in Japan 400 years ago and looks beautiful – and it'll be fun to see how fans react to the next He-Man animation: the last one's irreverence delighted critics but proved divisive to some of the more vocal fans. And Scott Pilgrim Takes Off can't really fail: it features much of the cast of the Scott Pilgrim Vs The World movie, it's produced by Edgar Wright, who directed the film, and the showrunner is Scott Pilgrim's creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

DROP 01 is clearly going to be a must-watch for animation fans. Here's how to tune in.

How to watch Netflix DROP 01

DROP 01 will stream live on Netflix's Twitch account, at tudum.com/drop01 or on official Netflix channels including YouTube.com/Netflix as well as country-specific Netflix YouTube channels. Netflix will also be posting to Netflix Geeked and Netflix US as well as on X/Twitter.

The livestream will start at 9am Pacific Time on Wednesday, September 27. That's noon Eastern Time and 5pm British Summer Time.

If you're a streamer, Netflix is also inviting you to co-stream the event; the link is here. Netflix says that this is "an exclusive, one-time, co-streaming deal"; you can stream the live event with Netflix's full approval but that approval doesn't extend to uploading Castlevania: Nocturne episodes after the live event is over.