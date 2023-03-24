Netflix renews You for season 5 – and confirms the news we've all been waiting for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Good news for anyone that has been following Joe Goldberg's extreme obsessions on Netflix, as You has been renewed for a fifth and final season on the streaming platform.

The announcement was made via Netflix's TUDUM (opens in new tab) website, where it was confirmed that the psychological thriller TV series will conclude for good in 2024. According to the showrunners, You was always conceived as a "five-season journey," so it's great to see that the ending of this tale will be told in full, especially considering the numerous Netflix cancellations that happen on a regular basis.

Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, You tells the story of bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) who crosses paths with an aspiring writer only to become completely infatuated, pushing the man to his limits of what he would do for love. The most recent season debuted on Netflix in two parts – the first half on February 9th and the second half on March 9th, 2023 – which took Joe to London as he attempts to escape his disastrous past. He is now set to return to New York City for the finale with his affluent partner Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and a dangerous new lease on life.

“I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season. Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?” (And how will his planned new bookstore fare in the city’s unforgiving retail market?)," said Badgley as part of the announcement.

Check out the latest trailer for You season 4 below:

It was also revealed that Sera Gamble, who helped adapt the show alongside Greg Berlanti, would not be returning for the final season. The executive producer is leaving to pursue other projects, with Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over as showrunners. The pair have been with You since season one and seasons two, respectively.

"As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” said Gamble.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

You stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage and Ed Speleers. The first four seasons can be watched on Netflix now.