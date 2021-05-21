Netflix recruits Arnold Schwarzenegger to help terminate Disney Plus

The streaming service TV war between Disney Plus and Netflix just stepped up another level, with Netflix recruiting Hollywood A-lister Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in a new TV series.

The TV series, which so far hasn't had its name shared, tells the story of a father (played by Schwarzenegger) and daughter that learn that they have both been secretly working as CIA Operatives, but unbeknown to each other. The two then have to pair up as partners on a mission set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The news, which was reported by Deadline, will no doubt greatly enthuse fans of Arnie, who recently reprised his role as the T-800 terminator in the movie Terminator: Dark Fate, as well as Netflix subscribers. Interestingly, to date Schwarzenegger has not appeared on the small screen in a TV series, so this new show will technically be his small screen TV series debut.

The truth, though, is that Schwarzenegger is just the latest Hollywood legend who has been drawn to TV, which thanks to the fierce streaming war being played out right now between Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and others, TV has become the new films in terms of where the big bucks flowing.

You only have to look at the scope and production values on shows like The Witcher, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, The Boys, Loki, The Last Kingdom and others to see that. And T3 has written recently about how this is helping to save TV.

All that said, though, it is still eye-opening that Netflix has bagged Arnie, and with the show being headed up by the same guy who worked as a write and producer on shows such Prison Break, The Sopranos and Law and Order, it's clearly going to have some serious expertise behind it, even if we don't know the show's name or when it is going to arrive.

This is obviously bad news for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, though, who will now have to go up against the Terminator himself in the battle for streaming service TV ratings. After all, the last thing they need is it to be a massive hit and then watch Arnie say "I'll be back" for more Netflix exclusives.