Netflix's next big sci-fi movie takes Top Boy and adds a sprinkle of Blade Runner magic

Netflix is on a roll. Not only has it recently kicked off a new science fiction movie franchise in the form of Zak Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, but it will soon also be the exclusive streaming service for the directorial debut of Daniel Kaluuya.

The Kitchen is also a sci-fi flick, albeit less in the Star Wars sense, and more like Top Boy crossed with Blade Runner.

It is set in a near future London with the eponymous Kitchen being the last remaining social housing estate in the capital. The system wants to tear it down, but the residents don't want to move... for many, it is all they have ever known.

The film focuses on Izi – played by Top Boy's Kane Robinson (AKA grime artist Kano) – and his newfound father-son style relationship with 12-year-old Benji – newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman – as they discover their places within the Kitchen's community.

The film also marks the big screen debut of former Arsenal and England footballer Ian Wright, who plays "Lord Kitchener".

It debuts on Netflix on 19 January 2024.

Kaluuya, who is perhaps better known for his Oscar-winning performance in Judas and the Black Messiah and nominated lead role in Get Out, was joined in the director's chair by Kibwe Tavares (Noughts + Crosses). He also co-wrote The Kitchen with Joe Murtagh (Gangs of London).

The movie has already won two awards of its own – Best Effects and Best Production Design at the British Independent Film Awards 2023. It is being released globally on Netflix.

How much does Netflix cost?

There are three Netflix tiers for those looking to sign up.

Standard with adverts is an ad-supported tier that gives access to almost all but a handful of films and movies, which will show commercials at opportune times.

It streams video in Full HD and allows users to watch on two supported devices simultaneously. You can also download shows and movies onto two devices at once, for offline viewing.

It costs £4.99 / $6.99 per month.

A Standard plan is also available that strips out the adverts and enables access to the entire library. It too streams in a maximum of Full HD (1080p) and is limited to two devices for simultaneous viewing and downloads.

The Standard plan costs £10.99 / $15.49 per month.

Finally, a Premium plan will give up 4K HDR streaming, Netflix spatial audio, simultaneous viewing on up to four supported devices, and the ability to download programming on up to six devices.

That costs £17.99 / $22.99 per month.