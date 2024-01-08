Netflix could be planning a major shake-up of its gaming service already

Streaming service reportedly looking at introducing ads to "free" mobile games

(Image credit: Netflix)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Netflix's gaming platform might only be a couple of years old, but the streaming service is reportedly considering a bit of an overhaul already. And one idea being discussed is adding commercials to the free games lineup.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is looking at how it can make more revenue from a service it added as a free extra.

Netflix Games was launched as a bonus to subscribers, with the promise that all mobile titles included on the platform will be available with no in-app purchases nor ads. However, with the streaming giant having successfully introduced advertising tiers to its video service, it is considering the same for gaming.

Other alternatives that are allegedly on the table include reintroducing in-app purchases, or only allowing subscribers on ad-free tiers to continue to play the games with no strings attached.

None of this means that Netflix will withdraw the service – indeed, it plans to accelerate its launch schedule for newly acquired or developed titles. It only recently added Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for iOS and iPadOS owners. While a very healthy slate of classic games and Netflix originals are planned for the coming months.

Netflix even bought several games developers in recently times, mainly to work on licences it holds – such as Stranger Things and Wednesday.

And there are plans to expand the service to Smart TVs with a cloud-based streaming model being tested in a few different countries. It's just a shame that what was designed to be a bonus for subscribers could soon become a paid extra (at least, for those on lower basic tiers).

That being said, it might be that Netflix won't go through with the plans reportedly discussed amongst its executive team. Although the allure of extra cash could be hard to ignore for a firm that has one of the most expensive Premium plans around.

