Netflix's Assassin's Creed show gets an update

Ubisoft has provided an update on its upcoming Assassin's Creed series for Netflix, describing it as "epic" and "genre-bending".

The comments were made by Assassin's Creed series' executive vice producer Marc-Alexis Côté during the company's latest Ubisoft Forward (opens in new tab) video presentation. Announced back in October 2020, it appears as if fans will still have some wait to go before seeing the live-action adaption come to fruition,

"It's still early in development but we can confirm that we are co-developing the Netflix series with Ubisoft Film & Television," said Côté. "It's gonna be an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation of our video game series."

It was further confirmed that Jeb Stuart will act as showrunner, having previously written on Die Hard, The Fugitive, and more recently, heading up Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix. A movie based on the Assassin's Creed video game series starring Michael Fassbender was released in December 2016. It received negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office.

Alongside this, Netflix and Ubisoft confirmed that their partnership would be expanded further with the introduction of three new exclusive mobile games on the streaming platform. These are all said to be games based on "beloved franchises" and will be available to access through the Netflix mobile app.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched," said Netflix vice president of games Mike Verdu. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world."

The first of which is a sequel to the puzzle adventure Valiant Heart, which will be developed by the original team and will release in January 2023. The second is a follow-up to the free-to-play action RPG The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot that will also arrive on Netflix in 2023. Finally, an original title based on the Assassin's Creed series is in development for the platform. All games will be ad-free and feature no in-app purchases.

This new collaboration looks to build upon Netflix 's growing presence in the games industry, with the streamer recently stating in a job listing that it is "rapidly expanding" more into the sector.