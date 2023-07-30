Netflix adds 3 unmissable classic movies for August

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love modern movies don't get me wrong - some of my favorites have come in recent years (and are also on Netflix), but there's nothing like the classics. It's the combination of the two that makes Netflix one of the best streaming services.

Even though wasn't even born when two of these movies were released, they make me feel nostalgic for something I can't quite put my finger on, and the other - Lost In Translation - is one of the de facto best movies ever made (I stand by it). With all three being added on the 1st of August, please please make time to watch these movies.

1. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

(Image credit: Paramount movies)

If you've ever not wanted to go to school (or work) then you can relate to Ferris Bueller. This is an iconic movie that has spawned countless imitators that can never compete.

Matthew Broderick's loveable slacker is a timeless creation that is relatable whether you grew up on TikTok or turntables. As teenagers, we all aimed to be like Ferris Bueller, even if you've never seen the movie. Ferris just wants to skip school, avoid a test he doesn't care about, and hang out with his girlfriend, simple right? Well, let's just say things escalate quickly.

With 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm not the only one who agrees that this is a movie worth twisting and shouting about.

2. Coming to America

(Image credit: Paramount Movies )

Coming to America is Eddie Murphy at the peak of his powers. To think there's a generation that knows him only as Donkey from Shrek is heartbreaking. In this movie, however, Murphy plays a human (several in fact), Crown Prince Akeem of the fictional African country Zamunda.

Living a life of great riches and status, he seems to have everything, but after refusing to accept an arranged marriage he escapes to New York, disguised as a poor student. From here the movie becomes a goofy prince and pauper-style romcom that has a whole lot of heart and laughs too, the barbershop scenes are some of Murphy's best career work

Directed by 80's icon John Landis (see also Blues Brothers and An American Werewolf in London) this is a sweet flick that makes for a great date night or nostalgia trip. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is in the 80's too, 85% to be exact. Let's all pretend the recent sequel doesn't exist and just watch the original again.

3. Lost in Translation

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Finally, we have one of my all-time favorites. Lost in Translation is a unique movie that doesn't necessarily have massive laugh-out-loud moments (although it is very funny) or standout set pieces. Despite this, you can't help but enjoy it from the famous opening shot to the very last second, and then think about it constantly afterwards. If you don't believe me, the 95% Rotten Tomatoes score speaks for itself.

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson deliver career-best performances in a movie almost entirely set in a Tokyo hotel. United by loneliness, they spend more and more time together in a country which neither can understand and start to form a connection that constantly threatens to grow into something more. I really can't recommend it high enough. If you've ever felt like you don't fit in, you'll love this movie. Be warned, the ending will have you welling up.