Nespresso Vertuo Plus gets huge discount in John Lewis sale

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is one of our favourite coffee machines here at T3, and it currently holds the second spot in our best capsule and pod coffee machine buying guide. It's a wonderful machine that makes it extremely easy to grab your favourite kind coffee, especially when you're half asleep in the mornings.

As you may already know, Nespresso's Vertuo machines work by scanning the barcode of each capsule. This allows the coffee to be made exactly how it should be, varying between different sizes, intensity and flavour. It brings a huge variety, making it the perfect option if you live with multiple family members and all enjoy different tastes.

That's why I had to share the news that John Lewis has reduced the machine by a whopping £70, knocking nearly 50% off the original price. Take a look for yourself:

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was £150 , now £79 at John Lewis (save £71)

Style meets convenience with this enhanced version of Vertuo's revolutionary brewing system, adjustable to suit any living space. With nearly 50% off, it's hard to say no.

The Vertuo Plus heats up in 40 seconds and features electrical opening and closing, a moveable water tank, and automatic coffee pod ejection. If you're interested in finding out some more, take a look at our full review of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus.

It's also an extremely energy-efficient coffee machine that exclusively uses infinitely recyclable aluminium pods. All you have to do is book a Royal Mail doorstep collection for any used Nespresso capsules, or drop them off at any of Royal Mail’s 14,000+ drop-off locations across the UK.

Just to help you out, I've had a little look around the internet, and found the same machine available for £74.99 at Currys. However, they only have the red option, so definitely go for the white at John Lewis if you're looking for something a little more neutral.

Before you go, have you seen Nespresso's latest limited edition Vertuo capsule? It was inspired by Pancake Day!