Nanoleaf's brilliant smart lights just got a big Boxing Day discount

Nanoleaf's offering some generous discounts across its entire smart lighting range

Nanoleaf Lines Squared smart lights
(Image credit: Nanoleaf)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

If you've been hankering after Nanoleaf's excellent decorative smart lights but balked a little at the price, the firm's Boxing Day sale will be a festive treat. The firm is offering significant discounts across its entire range, enabling you to get a simple or complex setup for a lot less. 

I really like Nanoleaf's smart lighting. Although I've invested in a lot of Hue lighting over the years and currently have a set of Hue Festavia lights twinkling away on my Christmas tree, I love the creative possibilities Nanoleaf's shapes and lines offer.

Here's what you can save.

Nanoleaf Boxing Day deals

First up, there's the Nanoleaf Lines. They're down from £179.99 to £143.99 for a pack of nine, and down from £269.99 to £215.99 for fifteen.

Nanoleaf Shapes are down too. A four-pack of triangles is down from £89.99 to £71.99, a nine-pack down to £143.99 from £179.99, and a fifteen-pack is now down from £269.99 to £215.99.

There are similar deals on the Hexagons too. A five-pack is now £95.99 (previously £119.99), and a fifteen-pack is down to £215.99 from £269.99.

You can save on Nanoleaf Elements too: a seven-pack is £149.99, down from £199.99, and a 13-pack is £246.99 – a big discount on the usual price of £329.99.

Last but not least, there's the Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip starter pack, which gives you 2m of LEDs to put behind the TV or monitor. That's down from £44.99 to just £26.99.

You can find out more and get your discounts online at Nanoleaf.me (opens in new tab).

TOPICS
Smart Home
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest