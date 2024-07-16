My favourite premium headphones of 2024 at lowest price ever in Amazon sale

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e hit a new price low in sale

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e deal
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Mike Lowe
By
published

Now that Amazon Prime Day's best deals are in full swing, there have already been plenty of headphones deals that I've covered (AirPods Pro 2 at lowest price? Check! Sony's WH-1000XM5 also at lowest ever price? Check!). But it's this premium headphones deal that's really caught my eye. 

View the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e deal here

Sat atop T3's best headphones list, and clearly marked as the best premium headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e are sumptuously designed, sound brilliant and just have that materials and finish edge compared to many of the more plasticky rivals out there. 

Bowers &amp; Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones: was £379now £284 on Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones: was £379, now £284 on Amazon

Netting the lucrative T3 5-star score and Platinum Award badge, while the PX7 S2e aren't massively different from their predecessor, that doesn't matter – because these are beautifully designed and made headphones that go one better on the sound-quality front for this generation. Truly among the best luxe headphones of 2024. 

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins PX7 S2 (last gen): was £299now £249 on Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 (last gen): was £299, now £249 on Amazon

Interestingly the previous-gen model (i.e. not the 'e') is also on sale. The design is identical, the only difference is a lack of the new digital signal processing (DSP) tech that you'll find in the PX7 S2e (above). It's one way to save yet more cash though!

View Deal

I've dug into third-party price-tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the PX7 S2e has never been priced lower than this. Amazon Prime Day might not have as many mega-sale items as it once did, but when it comes to headphones deals it's a decent innings this year – and this premium offering is particularly good. 

As said in my Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e review: these headphones deliver "a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build and sublime comfort." Any downers? "The active noise-cancellation is easily beaten by other headphones." But that's not to say it's 'bad', it's just less 'intense' than some. 

But if you're not looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones specifically, then I think that Bowers & Wilkins' luxury build quality and premium finish make for a top-tier buy that's worthy of this lowered asking price. 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸