Move over Samsung, Motorola's new flip phone has one unmatched new feature

Quick Summary The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features the largest cover display of any flip phone to date: a 4-inch 165Hz OLED panel that dominates its front. No other maker, including Samsung with its Galaxy Z Flip 5, can match that feature.

It's not been the best-kept secret ever, but even after fully leaking just last week, the Motorola Razr 50 is now official. It's the latest in the company's flip phone line – a full 30 years on from the landmark original model's release.

It's a big upgrade over the previous Razr 40 Ultra model, too, and makes a strong case for itself as one of the best folding phones this year. That's because it offers a feature that even Samsung can't rival with the Galaxy Flip 5 – the largest cover display of any flip phone on the market.

As you can see from the images on this very page, Motorola has gone all-out with the Razr 50 Ultra, thanks to a 4-inch cover display that fills up almost the entirety of the handset's front – save for the cut-out dual cameras and edge bezel all around. Check out T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, in his hands-on test of the phone.

That display is a big statement which helps segregate the Ultra from the step-below Razr 50 model (which has a 3.6-inch display). Both handsets bring lots of control and customisation options for their cover displays, with full app access and even Google Gemini AI integration.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola)

Under the hood there's the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 – the 's' version means it's marginally less powerful than the 'non-s' version – paired with 12GB RAM and a massive 512GB on-board storage. All big numbers to show off the premium pedigree of this flip phone.

On the cameras front the Razr 50 Ultra has upped its game too: in addition to the main 50-megapixel main (which is physically larger than its predecessor, for better quality), there's a new 2x optical zoom lens, also 50-megapixels, to expand the flip phone's photographic reach and potential. Again, that one-ups the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. There's no wide-angle, however.

In terms of aesthetic, Motorola offers four finishes: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. The blue and pink options have a vegan leather finish, while the other two use a silicon-covered vegan leather to give a soft-touch finish and add a whole other dimension. The fashion-forward approach here is clear to see.

Interestingly, Motorola has fixed the Razr 50 Ultra's price at £999 – making it even cheaper than the previous 40 Ultra model. And with a 512GB-only model going on sale that represents particularly good value in the best folding phones segment. The base Razr 50 is priced at £799.

With a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected soon, it's over to Samsung – as a very strong reply is going to be needed to top Motorola's efforts here.