Move over iPhone and Android phones – Elon is considering building a Tesla phone

If you're looking to find the best phone, you're likely to come across something like Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max. Or, if the best Android phones are more your bag, you'll find devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

These days, you can even get a load of brilliant cheap phones, too. There, you'll find handsets like the Nothing Phone (1) and the OnePlus Nord CE2, which offer outstanding performance for unbelievable value.

The point is, there's already a lot of options when it comes to buying a phone, so news of another brand bringing out a smartphone is hardly headline worthy – particularly one that has absolutely no track record in the smartphone market.

What's that? Elon Musk is building a phone? Oh boy...

What is going on with Elon Musk?

If you've been living under a rock for a bit, you might be unaware that Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently purchased Twitter for an eye-watering $44 billion. That was just over a month ago now, though the ensuing saga feels like it's gone on for years.

The main points of note are this: Musk has gone on a bit of a sacking spree, clearing out the Twitter offices like Kim and Aggie. That caused Twitter and Tesla stock to decline.

Then, he decided that the verification process need changing, to make some money back. That's gone back and forth enough times to make your head spin, but the end result is that paying $8 for a Twitter Blue subscription now gets you a Twitter verified check. Within hours of the service going live, many had purchased a checkmark and duped famous personalities and companies, making audacious claims that looked very real. That caused pretty much every stock to decline.

Why is Musk building a phone?

Twitter is starting to resemble the Wild West right now. There seems to be floods of fake profiles and strange bot accounts. Accounts from people banned for inciting violence, racism and homophobia are being reinstated. It's not a pretty sight.

It's also not the kind of place you want to target your advertising. This has led Apple and Android to consider removing the app from their respective app stores.

And, when asked about it on Twitter, Musk responded confirming that he would build a phone "if there is no other choice."

(Image credit: Twitter)

Right-wing talk show host Liz Wheeler tweeted (opens in new tab): "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, [Elon Musk] should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Musk responded (opens in new tab) to her tweet, saying: "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

And people were on board. Many responses suggested they would happily change tact and support a Tesla phone, should one come to fruition. Of course, this is just speculation right now, with no formal plans in the works. It's fair to say though, if Musk did want to enter the smartphone market, he'd at least have the financial acumen to do so.