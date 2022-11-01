Tesla Cybertruck set to start production in late 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You might be forgiven for thinking that Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has other things on his mind right now. Having just purchased Twitter, Musk seems to spend most of his day firing employees and working out how to charge users for blue tick verification.

But there is some good news for EV fans: the Tesla Cybertruck is set for mass production by the end of 2023. A Reuters (opens in new tab) report this morning, suggested that the hotly anticipated angular EV should be in wide-scale production at the end of 2023, with the first revenue from the model recorded in early 2024.

It's great news for Tesla lovers. The Cybertruck was initially unveiled in 2019, and has been subject to a slew of delays ever since. It's estimated that over 200,000 people have put down deposits of $100 /£100 for the pickup, which remains one of the most popular EV's ever.

Tesla Cybertruck: What do we know?

Despite its ghost-like nature, we know a few bits about the Cybertruck. According to Tesla's own website, it will come with up to 500 miles of range, and will do 0-60 in as little as 2.9 seconds. That's likely to be reserved for the top-tier, tri-motor variant, though.

Most people looking at the Cybertruck won't be looking for speed, though. Most will value its' ability as a pickup truck more than anything else, and it really does deliver here too. A payload capacity – that is, how much stuff can it comfortably carry – of up to 3,500lbs (just shy of 1.6 metric tonnes) is massively impressive, and is made possible thanks to an adjustable air suspension.

We'll need to wait and see how that affects the range though. EV's are notoriously finnicky when you add weight to them, and I hope Tesla have found a way to combat that.

There's 100 cubic feet of space in the back, too, which is lockable and has a magic tonneau cover which is strong enough to be stood on. It's able to tow over 14,000lbs (6.35 metric tonnes) as well.

Elsewhere, the Cybertruck's unique angular exoskeleton is die-cast from Ultra-Hard 30x cold-rolled stainless steel. It's designed for ultimate protection and durability.

It should provide stern competition for the popular Ford F-150 Lightning. Granted, they look a bit different – the Cybertruck wouldn't look out of place on Mars, frankly – but they offer a similar set of features.