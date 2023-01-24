Motorola's new cheap Android phone features a staggeringly good spec sheet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's face it – were all feeling the pinch at the moment, as the cost of living escalates prices all around us. It's enough to put you off upgrading to a new phone – particularly if you're the kind of person who doesn't use a phone for necessities like work.

But that doesn't have to be the case. I'm a big advocate for cheap phones – they're so much better than in years gone by, and offer more than enough capability for the vast majority of users, without the eye-watering price tag.

The latest release from Motorola fits comfortably in this bracket. There's a range of handsets which have been released, from the Moto E13 at just £89.99 up to the Moto G73 at £269.99.

The G73 is my pick of the bunch, offering one of the most insane spec sheets I've ever seen in the sub-£500 category. You'll get a 6.5-inch ultrawide FHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. A pair of stereo speakers bring Dolby Atmos sound to the Moto G73, too – a remarkable inclusion at this price point!

There's a hole-punch cut-out on the front which houses 16MP front-facing camera – perfect for selfies and aspiring TikTokers. On the rear, you'll find a two-sensor array, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary unit which covers auto-focus, macro photography, and offers a 118° ultra-wide angle lens.

Things are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, and run on Android 13. RAM is either 6GB or 8GB, with storage of 128GB or 256GB which can be expanded with a MicroSD card up to 1TB. A 5,000mAh battery should keep things powered all-day long, and TurboPower 30W charging allows you to "get hours of power in minutes".

I think it looks like a superb handset. For a good chunk less than £300, you're getting a handset which should be able to keep up with those three times more expensive. Who needs Martin Lewis when you've got deals like this?