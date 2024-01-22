Motorola wants its clamshell crown back, as new Razr flip phone for 2024 leaked

Renders of what's claimed to be the successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have appeared online, showing the brand is set to release a new foldable phone this year.

Codenamed the Motorola Glory, it's not yet known what the final handset will be called, although there's a suggestion it'll retain the Moto Razr+ moniker in the US.

The handset is said to be a direct replacement for the more premium of the brand's flip phones, and therefore a direct rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

The renders appeared in an image posted by MSPowerUser, which hasn't revealed its source. However, it does look similar to leaked marketing material that appeared last year, ahead of the 2023 Razr launch, which turned out to be accurate. This suggests that it too could have come from a document shown to the trade.

The phone allegedly has the model number XT-2453-3 and is said to sport improved battery life and performance, with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Razr 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so we could see that upped to the Gen 2 variant.

As for the phone itself, it looks very similar to the current model. so is likely to come with the same kind of 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display, and 6.9-inch pOLED 165Hz foldable display on the inside.

Even the external camera looks the same, with dual lenses. Maybe we'll see a boost in sensors though, as the 40 Ultra rocks a 12-megapixel main snapper, joined by a 13-megapixel wide-angle. Recently released rival devices are more capable in those stakes.

There are no other specifications noted as yet, nor do we have an indication on pricing or release date. However, the 2023 equivalent Motorola Razr devices were announced at the beginning of last June, so we could have to wait until the summer to find out more this time too.

T3 will keep you up to date with all the latest news as it comes in.