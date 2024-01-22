Motorola wants its clamshell crown back, as new Razr flip phone for 2024 leaked

The Moto Razr 2024 edition revealed in leaked render

Motorola Edge 40 Ultra review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Renders of what's claimed to be the successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have appeared online, showing the brand is set to release a new foldable phone this year.

Codenamed the Motorola Glory, it's not yet known what the final handset will be called, although there's a suggestion it'll retain the Moto Razr+ moniker in the US.

The handset is said to be a direct replacement for the more premium of the brand's flip phones, and therefore a direct rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Motorola Glory (AKA Moto Razr 40 Ultra 2024)

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

The renders appeared in an image posted by MSPowerUser, which hasn't revealed its source. However, it does look similar to leaked marketing material that appeared last year, ahead of the 2023 Razr launch, which turned out to be accurate. This suggests that it too could have come from a document shown to the trade.

The phone allegedly has the model number XT-2453-3 and is said to sport improved battery life and performance, with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Razr 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so we could see that upped to the Gen 2 variant.

As for the phone itself, it looks very similar to the current model. so is likely to come with the same kind of 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display, and 6.9-inch pOLED 165Hz foldable display on the inside.

Even the external camera looks the same, with dual lenses. Maybe we'll see a boost in sensors though, as the 40 Ultra rocks a 12-megapixel main snapper, joined by a 13-megapixel wide-angle. Recently released rival devices are more capable in those stakes.

There are no other specifications noted as yet, nor do we have an indication on pricing or release date. However, the 2023 equivalent Motorola Razr devices were announced at the beginning of last June, so we could have to wait until the summer to find out more this time too.

T3 will keep you up to date with all the latest news as it comes in.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸