New Moto 360 pre-orders are open and ready to customise

Motorola's new watch can be pre-ordered right now alongside the Moto X Style, and both can be taken into the Moto Maker chop shop to customise their look to suit your taste.

The wait is almost over – you can now pre-order the new Moto 360 (2015) directly from the Motorola website, but not before customising it with the Moto Maker tool.

You can switch around the bezels, colours, materials and bands ready for the look you want when it arrives on your doorstep.

It'll now work with the iPhone 5 and above as well – one of the first Android Wear smartwatches to be compatible with iOS phones. If you pre-order today the estimated delivery date isn't until September 28 so you'll have a little longer to wait.

It's not just Apple Watch now

Pre-orders for the Moto 360 Sport and the Moto 360 with metal bands will be launching soon, but there's no official date.

Motorola has also rolled out the pre-orders for its phone it launched back in August – the Moto X Style. Again, that can be taken into the customisation tool where you can switch around colours and materials and it'll set you back £399.00 for a 32GB version.

On top of that it features a 5.7-inch display, 21MP camera and what looks to be an impressive fast charging battery, if Motorola's claims are to be believed.