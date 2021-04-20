Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL vs Choetech T511: which wireless charger should you buy?

If you're like us and find your phone running out of power with alarming regularity, then it's worth seriously considering a change. We've done a lot of testing to find the best wireless chargers and today we're comparing Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL and Choetech T511.

While wireless charging might seem like a high-end, futuristic feature, smartphones have been able to charge without being plugged in for some time. Thanks to the Qi wireless charging standard, pretty much every major smartphone in 2021 includes wireless charging.

If you're the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12, you can instantly access wireless charging just by getting a wireless charging pad. It's literally that simple. No need to worry about cluttering your desk with wires or even bringing your charging cable with you ever again.

Let's jump into the comparison between Mophie's Powerstation Wireless XL and Choetech's T511.

(Image credit: Mophie)

Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL vs. Choetech T511: Features

The first thing we need to note is that the Mophie and Choetech differ in one fundamental way: Mohpie's Wireless XL is just that, completely wireless, whole Choetech's T511 needs to be plugged into the wall to work. If you're looking to be on the move and charge wirelessly, you need not read any further.

Thanks to a 10,000mAh battery, Mophie's Powerstation works just like any other portable charging battery, except its Qi-enabled, meaning that you can simply lay your smartphone on the battery pack and begin charging. It's a really neat feature and one we've come to appreciate a lot.

Another important difference: Choetech's charger is rated as delivering 7.5W of power to iPhones and 10W to Samsungs and everything else, while Mophie's is rated as offering 5W, making Choetech's faster overall to charge your device. You might expect this, given that it's delivering power from a wall socket, but it's worth noting anyway.

Aside from these differences – Mophie's is more portable, Choetech's is slightly more powerful – both of them are ideal wireless chargers.

(Image credit: Choetech)

Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL vs. Choetech T511: Design

Mophie's offering is styled very much like a portable charging brick because, well, that's what it is. There are no frills or excitements, just a sturdy rectangle with USB-A and USB-C ports to complement its wireless charging, and a lighting strip to indicate overall charge levels.

Cloetech's, on the other hand, is really well designed and thought out: the small square charging puck fits seamlessly into the background and is mostly covered by your smartphone, especially if you have a larger model, like the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Ultimately, your choice should be guided by what you want to do with the device: if you're mostly desk-based, Choetech's is the obvious choice; if you plan on being on the move, Mophie's is the best, offering a lot of power on the move.

(Image credit: Mophie)

Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL vs. Choetech T511: Which is best?

The choice between these two models is relatively easy simply because they offer such different things. In many ways, they compliment each other: You can get the Cloetech for your office and Mophie for your travels, enjoying wireless charging anywhere you go.

If we had to choose, we'd go for the Mophie just because of the additional on-the-go charging features; having a 10,000mAh battery with you at all times is super useful for when your laptop, smartphone, or tablet begins to run low, especially as travelling begins to open up again.

But at the same time, Mophie's costs about twice what the Choetech costs, albeit for more features. If you're based on a desk, or want to charge overnight, Chloetech's is a really good, no frills choice.