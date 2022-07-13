The MoonSwatch is going on tour – and here's how you can buy one

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Still trying to buy a MoonSwatch? Yeah, us too. While we wait for the must-have Swatch-Omega collaboration to finally come up for sale online, Swatch has announced plans to take the timepiece on a tour of Europe.

The watch company has acquired 11 Fiat 500 cars, one for each MoonSwatch colour way, to publicise the sold-out watch across 12 European destinations – and, yes, you'll be able to buy them along the way.

Swatch said: "Eleven MoonSwatch rolling planets will start their journey from the Swatch Global Headquarters in Biel, Switzerland, and tour Europe, stopping at must-see and unexpected destinations."

While we'd rather see a fleet of massive trucks bringing thousands of MoonSwatches to every city, extra stock delivered via Fiat 500 is better than nothing.

The plans are all a bit vague for now, but Swatch has at least said where its cars – sorry, 'rolling planets' – will be visiting with their precious horological cargo. Some are exact cities, while others are mere countries for now.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Those destinations are:

Germany

London

Greece

France

Portugal

Mykonos

Locarno

St-Tropez

Barcelona

Ibiza

Porto Cervo

Marbella

(Image credit: Swatch)

We've seen this sort of stunt before, like in 2016 when Snap sold its briefly-must-have Spectacles from vending machines that appeared randomly overnight. It looks like Swatch is taking a similar approach here, bringing MoonSwatches to unexpected locations at random.

We just hope the company has enough supply to satisfy demand, and remembers to hire staff to handle the queues this time.

The MoonSwatch summer tour starts In swatch's home town of Biel, Switzerland on 12 July.