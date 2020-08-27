Microsoft's Surface Go 2 bundle offer is a back to school bargain

Microsoft has put a lot of time and effort into making its Surface range of devices some of the absolute best Windows-toting PCs around and the Surface Go 2 is the pinnacle of that drive, representing the best of the what a tablet-laptop hybrid can be. And with this stunning deal, Microsoft has changed the back to school game.

To recap: the Surface Go 2 is smallest of the Surface lineup with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel's m3 processor. The combination of the tablet and laptop means this is ideal for any creative drawing tasks as well as writing essays and whatever else you need to do.

While the internals mean this is never going to be a gaming rig, it is ideal for writing notes, creating presentations, lightly editing videos and other media, and browsing the web. Basically everything that you're likely going to be doing as a student. On top of that, you're getting up to 10 hours of usage on WiFi.

For the price, it's hard to beat, too: £500 for a laptop, Type Cover, and one year of Microsoft 365 is a pretty unmissable deal, especially as the Type Cover alone usually runs from £150.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 | Type Cover | Microsoft 365 | Discounts on other accessories | £498.98 from Microsoft

To summarise what we said above: if you're looking for a nifty little laptop for school work, that can also double as a tablet, then the Surface Go 2 is perfect. Small, light, all-day battery life, and with Windows 10's productivity features built straight. Perfect for learning and for Netflix.View Deal

But what if you need something a little more hefty? Well, Microsoft also has you covered on that end to with a big discount on the Surface Book 3, which is a more high-end laptop-tablet hybrid that comes in 13.5- and 15-inch configurations with top-end Intel CPUs, up to 1TB SSD, and around 15 hours of battery when connected to the keyboard dock.

If you're looking at a more intensive workload during school, college, or uni, then this is the laptop for you. It's basically Microsoft's MacBook Pro.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 | Windows 10 Home | 13.5- or 15-inch | Up to 1TB SSD | Intel i5 or i7 | From £1,638.99 at Microsoft

If you're going to need to edit photo or video, code things, game, or whatever else for your course, then make sure you have the right (powerful) tools for the job, which Microsoft provides through the Surface Book 3. View Deal

Whatever your needs, Microsoft has got you covered and with these Back to School-specific deals, the price has never been better. Make sure you have the right kit to excel (no pun intended).