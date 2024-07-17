Mic check: 6 unmissable RODE deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Get serious money off premium Rode equipment this Prime Day – offers end midnight!

Rode wireless microphone in use
Matt Kollat
By
published

It's a tradition that I cover RODE deals at every sales event; whether it's Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, it matters little. I like the idea of acquiring premium RODE products for cheap!

Shop all RODE deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

This Amazon Prime Day, there are two standout deals: the coveted Wireless GO II is down to £188, and the RODE NT-USB is practically half-price. There are also other offers, all listed below for your convenience. 

RODE is known for its commitment to producing reliable and versatile audio products that cater to a wide range of users, from amateur content creators to professional broadcasters. Their microphones are designed and manufactured in Australia, ensuring stringent quality control and cutting-edge engineering.

RODE's products are widely used in various applications, including podcasting, filmmaking, music production, and broadcasting. Their innovative solutions, such as the Wireless GO series and the NT-USB microphones, have made professional-quality audio accessible to a broader audience.

RODE Wireless GO II: was £222, now £188 at Amazon

RODE Wireless GO II: was £222, now £188 at Amazon
The RODE Wireless GO II is a compact, versatile wireless microphone system with dual-channel recording, excellent audio quality, a 200m range, and built-in storage for up to 24 hours of audio. Ideal for content creators, vloggers, and journalists.

RODE NT-USB: was £169, now £86.45 at Amazon

RODE NT-USB: was £169, now £86.45 at Amazon
The RODE NT-USB is a high-quality, versatile USB microphone featuring a cardioid polar pattern, zero-latency monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. It's ideal for podcasters, musicians, and streamers, delivering professional audio easily and conveniently for home studios.

RODE VideoMicro: was £59, now £43.99 at Amazon

RODE VideoMicro: was £59, now £43.99 at Amazon
The RODE VideoMicro is a compact, lightweight on-camera microphone designed to enhance audio quality for video recordings. It features a cardioid condenser capsule, a rugged metal body, and a Rycote Lyre shock mount, making it perfect for vloggers and filmmakers.

RODE Wireless ME: was £124, now £104 at Amazon

RODE Wireless ME: was £124, now £104 at Amazon
Like the Wireless GO II, the Wireless ME offers seamless connectivity, crystal-clear audio, and a user-friendly design. With a 100m range and built-in microphone, it's perfect for vloggers, content creators, and mobile journalists seeking professional audio on the go.

RODE Lavalier II: was £85, now £71.99 at Amazon

RODE Lavalier II: was £85, now £71.99 at Amazon
The RODE Lavalier II is a premium lavalier microphone featuring a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response, 4.5mm omnidirectional condenser capsule, and a discreet, low-profile design. It includes a Kevlar-reinforced cable, TRS connector, and comes with a pop filter, mini furry windshield, and cable management clips.

RODE SmartLav+: was £55, now £46.30 at Amazon

RODE SmartLav+: was £55, now £46.30 at Amazon
The RODE SmartLav+ is a professional-grade lavalier microphone with a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response and an omnidirectional condenser capsule. It features a durable Kevlar-reinforced cable and a TRRS connector, making it compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices for high-quality audio recording.

