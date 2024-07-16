Meta Quest 3 is at its lowest-ever price in Amazon deal – VR fans, act quickly!

Meta's Quest 3 augmented reality kit has £60 off

Meta Quest 3 deal
(Image credit: Meta / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

There's been a lot of interest in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) of late, what with Apple's Vision Pro being in the headlines aplenty. But one of the best AR headsets around is made by Meta, not Apple, and it's currently dropped price in a great Amazon deal. 

Check out the Meta Quest 3 deal on Amazon

That's thanks to the calendar ticking over to Tuesday 16th July, meaning the best Amazon Prime Day deals are now rolling out thick and fast – and with interest so hight over the two-day sales period, VR fans will want to be quick to snap up the limited low-price stock of the Quest 3. 

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99now £409.99 on Amazon

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99, now £409.99 on Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 hits the sweet spot of sensible pricing for an AR/VR headset. It delivers clear, sharp visuals for a great experience. If you've been curious about the world of augmented reality then this is the most sensible entry point – especially at this price point. 

View Deal

Having used third-party price-checking site, CamelCamelCamel, to verify that the Quest 3 is at its lowest-ever price, we're talking a significant discount for this sale – the £409.99 asking price is way below the £479.99 RRP, and the previous best price was somewhere in the middle of those figures.  

Reviewed last October, when it first came to market, our Meta Quest 3 review praised the headset for bringing "superior virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR)" to the market. At the time we were hoping for a wider library of apps and games, but that's been expanding – with plenty to interest kids and adults alike. 

This deal is for the 128GB version of the headset, as the more abundant 512GB storage model is significantly pricier. So long as you think that'll be ample space for your needs, however, then this Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal is a standout option from the Amazon sale. 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸