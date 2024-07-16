Meta Quest 3 is at its lowest-ever price in Amazon deal – VR fans, act quickly!

There's been a lot of interest in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) of late, what with Apple's Vision Pro being in the headlines aplenty. But one of the best AR headsets around is made by Meta, not Apple, and it's currently dropped price in a great Amazon deal.

Check out the Meta Quest 3 deal on Amazon

That's thanks to the calendar ticking over to Tuesday 16th July, meaning the best Amazon Prime Day deals are now rolling out thick and fast – and with interest so hight over the two-day sales period, VR fans will want to be quick to snap up the limited low-price stock of the Quest 3.

Meta Quest 3: was £479.99, now £409.99 on Amazon The Meta Quest 3 hits the sweet spot of sensible pricing for an AR/VR headset. It delivers clear, sharp visuals for a great experience. If you've been curious about the world of augmented reality then this is the most sensible entry point – especially at this price point.

Having used third-party price-checking site, CamelCamelCamel, to verify that the Quest 3 is at its lowest-ever price, we're talking a significant discount for this sale – the £409.99 asking price is way below the £479.99 RRP, and the previous best price was somewhere in the middle of those figures.

Reviewed last October, when it first came to market, our Meta Quest 3 review praised the headset for bringing "superior virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR)" to the market. At the time we were hoping for a wider library of apps and games, but that's been expanding – with plenty to interest kids and adults alike.

This deal is for the 128GB version of the headset, as the more abundant 512GB storage model is significantly pricier. So long as you think that'll be ample space for your needs, however, then this Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal is a standout option from the Amazon sale.