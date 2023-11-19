Men should be following this daily skincare routine, according to experts

There was once a time when skincare for men meant grabbing whatever block of soap was to hand, giving their face a rub and hoping for the best. Yes, you may think those days were simpler, but times have changed. In this day and age, plenty of hydration, a good night's sleep and a solid skincare routine can have more of an effect that you'd think.

However, that doesn't mean things are easier. Wrapping your head around the aisles of grooming products available today, let alone what you do with them, can sometimes feel very overwhelming. Even knowing where to begin with the best moisturiser or best eye cream is a confusing prospect. Don't worry, we get it.

To help, we spoke to the Kiehl’s Skincare Experts and discussed a simple skincare routine that's specifically designed for men, allowing you to get the results without too much time in front of the mirror.

Before you find out more, make sure you check out the best men's fragrances if you're looking to fully refresh your grooming routine,.

Step One: Cleanse

Cleansing is the first and most important step in any skin care regime. It removes dirt, grime and excess oil build-up to leave your face irresistibly clean, making it the perfect skin refresh after a long day.

A men's skincare routine that doesn't include a cleanser is basically no skincare routine at all. This is the best way to wash off dirt, excess oil and environmental pollutants that end up on your face throughout the day. Look for a cleanser that gets the job done while respecting the skin’s natural protective barrier, so that it doesn’t leave your face feeling dry or uncomfortable.

How to do it: cleanse in the mornings and evening. Work your cleanser into a wet face with circular motions and rinse with warm water.

Step Two: Apply eye cream

When it comes to stocking your bathroom cabinet with the skin care products for men, a dedicated eye cream might seem like little more than a nice to have. In reality, it should be an essential step in a men's skin care routine.

Need more convincing? The skin around your eyes is significantly thinner than on the rest of your face, and with levels of collagen (essentially the scaffolding of the face) dropping from the age of 20, it requires help to reduce the appearance of signs of ageing.

How to do it: use eye cream in the mornings and evenings, making sure to use a clean finger to tap your eye cream around the entire orbital bone.

Read our opinion piece on why men should use eye cream for more information on its benefits!

Step Three: Moisturise

It may sound obvious, but keeping your skin hydrated is crucial if you want your complexion to look clear and refreshed. You should choose a moisturiser that is intended to work with your skin type. If you’re not sure whether you're dry, oily or combination, opt for a moisturiser enriched with vitamins C and E to energise and moisturise the skin, while controlling shine.

For oily skin types, choose a lighter lotion to absorb sweat and surface oil for a visibly more matte appearance.

Some products are designed to target the signs of ageing and will be specifically formulated to lift, brighten and firm the skin’s appearance.

At night, and during particularly cold months, consider switching to a more intensive hydrator.

How to do it: it's very important to moisturise in the mornings and evening. Smooth your chosen moisturiser onto the face and neck and top up throughout the day

Check out the 7 reasons why men should moisturise to find out more.

Step Four: SPF

Sure, some guys are born handsome, but those looks won't last forever. Daily protection from UV rays is the most effective way of reducing the signs of ageing.

Apply this every morning (yes, even in winter), and keep a travel-friendly bottle in your desk drawer for topping up frequently and generously.

How to do it: apply SPF in the mornings at the end of your routine and remember to top up throughout the day if it's particularly sunny.

Check out the 5 reasons you should use sunscreen daily for healthier skin if you don't believe us!