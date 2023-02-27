Pack it up, pack it in: Matador adds 2 new backpacks to its minimalist SEG range

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cololrado-based travel gear brand Matador overhauled its award-winning SEG series and launched two new backpacks, the SEG28 and SEG45, with a multitude of new features for adventure travellers. Even more excitingly, the company also announced its first generalist travel backpack, the Globerider45, with premium components and high-end construction inspired by the outdoor industry.

Matador is famous for its backpacks and travel gear, combining simplicity and performance. Knowing this, it probably comes as no surprise that the company's bags are featured in our best gym bag and best running backpack guides. We gave the Matador SEG30 Segmented Backpack four stars in our review and praised it for "its sleek, well designed and amazingly versatile" approach.

(Image credit: Matador)

The new SEG28 is an update of the SEG30, or, more like, a completely new design, as Matador puts it. The bag features four external-access segmented pockets allowing you to organise contents by type, day or size. A clamshell undercarriage separates large or dirty items like shoes and laundry. The breathable back panel and shoulder straps – plus a sternum strap and removable hip belt – make the bag easy to carry, even in challenging environments. A top-access laptop pocket has been added; the top-access essentials pocket has also been redesigned with more organisation options, concealed stash pocket, a water bottle pocket, and more. Available now for $250 at Matador (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Matador)

For those who need more storage space, the 45-litre SEG45 offers the "best assets of a backpack, duffle bag and packing cubes into a groundbreaking architecture designed for organization." The larger bag has five external-access segmented pockets as well as a clamshell undercarriage that offers separation for large or dirty items like shoes and laundry. The backpack straps are stowable should you wish to use the SEG45 as a checked bag. Available now at Matador (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Matador)

Matador's first-ever generalist travel backpack, the Globerider45, is "engineered to be the ultimate primary backpack for travellers, combining the architecture of a traditional travel pack with materials and construction typically reserved for the outdoor backpacking industry." The bag's internal aluminium frame stay is said to distribute weight evenly; the padded, breathable hip belt, back panel, and shoulder straps keep loads comfortable for long carries. The Globerider45 also features a clamshell design and external access features, including a padded laptop pocket, a water bottle pocket, and an admin pocket with layered organization. Available now for $350 at Matador (opens in new tab).