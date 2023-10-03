Marvel Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - which will you choose?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We know who would win in a real fight, (unless Mario found an invincibility star of course) but we're actually talking about the fact that October 20th is going to be one of the biggest days for gamers in years. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 both release on the same day, and those who own both a Nintendo Switch and a PS5 have a serious decision to make.

Both games are big-name exclusives with a lot riding on them. Super Mario Bros Wonder is the first 2D Mario title in a decade (excluding Mario Maker) and could be the Switch's swansong, with many believing a new Nintendo console will be released next year. Spider-Man 2 however is the game that Sony will be hoping finally showcases the true power of PS5. Both the original Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales released on PS4 and PS5 but this latest web-slinging adventure is PS5 only.

As for picking which one to pick up, for many the answer will of course be both, but what about those on a budget? Perhaps it's best to grab one and ask for the other as a Christmas present? With Call of Duty arriving on November 8th too, it's clearly the busy season for gaming once again.

Back to our dilemma then, there could be a big deciding factor, multiplayer. Although Spider-Man 2 features two different Spidermen, there will be no co-op (boo) while Mario is, of course, inviting his friends to join his adventure (with up to 4 players local and online multiplayer). If you're the kind who likes to save the world (or Mushroom Kingdom) alone, however, Spidey may be your best bet as all of the gameplay shown so far has the hallmarks of a generational title with mind-blowing graphics.

This is all providing of course you can drag yourself away from Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and EA Sports FC 24 of course. Phew. So many games, and so little time.