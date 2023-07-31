Luminox introduces two new summer colours to its Pacific Diver watch series

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swiss watch brand Luminox has just added to its popular Pacific Diver Series with two new colourways. The new seasonal editions are inspired by the tropics, and the timepieces’ vivid and bold colours are guaranteed to make an eyecatching statement this summer.

The Luminox Pacific Diver Series pays tribute to the world’s largest and deepest body of water, the Pacific Ocean. The Pacific Diver Series is home to some of the best dive watches for both divers and outdoor explorers alike, combining stainless steel cases with CARBONOX bezels, luminescent details and diving credentials.

Released today (31st July 2023), the two new seasonal editions of the Pacific Diver Series certainly make a splash with their matching colourful dial and straps. One watch is available in vivid yellow and the other is in bold orange . Measuring 44mm and weighing only 105g, both watches are housed in a stainless steel case with a CARBONOX uni-directional rotating bezel that's fitted at 12 h with a protected coloured light tube.

Powered by a Swiss Quartz Ronda 515 movement, these two watches both have a Crystal Sapphire watch face with anti-reflective coating. As dive watches, they’re made to withstand up to 200 metres or 660 feet of water resistance and have a battery life of approximately 50 months.

(Image credit: Luminox)

What’s most impressive about the Pacific Diver Series is its use of Luminox Light technology. Like every Luminox timepiece, the Luminox Light Technology is incorporated into every watch to make sure they’re visible in any light conditions for up to 25 years.

The Luminox Light Technology illumination system (which consists of tiny glass tubes that illuminate the watch) are warranted to glow for at least 10 years and up to 25 years, depending on the light tube's colour and the condition of the watch crystal. This unique lighting technology was designed to ensure at-a-glance visibility and the watches provide a constant 24/7 glow, regardless of lighting or depth conditions.

The new Pacific Diver Series seasonal editions now have ultra-bright dials and straps to ensure ultimate visibility and brightness. Both the yellow and orange versions have a vivid yellow or a bold orange dial with black indices and hands. For even more brightness, the cut-to-fit rubber strap matches the colour of the dial. The straps are 24mm in diameter and have Luminox lettering printed on the outside.