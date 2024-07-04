Love classic Casio watches, love the card game UNO? Then you're in luck

Quick Summary Casio has collaborated with UNO on a special watch to celebrate the brand's heritage. The model uses an A168 as a base, with gun metal grey and black finishing on the case and bracelet.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you're probably accustomed to pieces with obscenely large price tags. The market is large and varied, but many of the iconic brands are still very expensive.

Still, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy horology on a budget. Brands like Casio have earned their own status, offering iconic pieces at prices which are much more within reach of the average Joe.

That includes some fantastic collaborations – like this Casio x UNO A168 watch. Just launched, the model celebrates the history of the iconic card game, fusing the signature four colour design with Casio's own icon.

Based on the design of the wildcard from the game itself, the digital display is surrounded by patches of red, blue, yellow and green. You'll also spot the UNO logo in the bottom right-hand corner.

The UNO links don't stop there, either. When you hit the EL backlight button, you'll see the word 'Wild' appear in the back of the display.

Elsewhere, the case for this model is finished in a cool gun metal grey finish. That's paired with a black finish on the bracelet, both coloured using an ion plating process. The buckle on the bracelet also features an engraved UNO card, while the 1, 6 and 8 cards are engraved on the case back to signify the model number.

That all sits within the iconic A168 design. The notorious slim and affordable watch has become something of a cult classic in recent years, with many users enjoying it as a no fuss timepiece which looks significantly cooler than its price tag would suggest.

Though this model is slightly more expensive than the standard variants, it's a sentiment which is echoed here. Priced at $99.95 in the USA (it's currently not live on the UK site), this is a very cool piece for a reasonable sum.