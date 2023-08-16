Longines HydroConquest gets new GMT movement for the first time

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swiss watchmaker Longines has revealed a new version of its HydroConquest diving watch, featuring a GMT dial for the first time.

Offered in four different colourways and available to buy now, the watch marks the first time Longines has fitted a GMT movement to any model from the HydroConquest collection, ever since it was introduced back in 2007.

A GMT movement adds a second hour hand and a 24-hour scale to the dial of a watch. That way, it can be used to display the time of whatever time zone the wearer is currently in, as well as the time at GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Travelling at half the speed of the regular hour hand, the GMT indicator points at a 24-hour scale around the outer edge of the dial.

Powered by Longines’ new calibre L844.5 movement, the watch has an impressive 72 hours of power reserve and is water resistant to 300 metres. The stainless steel case measures 41mm in diameter and 12.9mm thick, while the matching steel bracelet has a micro-adjustment clasp for making small changes to its fit without the need for tools.

(Image credit: Longines)

The dial is protected by sapphire crystal and there’s a screw-down case back to match the screw-down, unguarded crown fitted at the usual three o’clock position. All of this – along with a ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel and a resistance to magnetism that qualifies for the ISO 764 standard – means the HydroConquest is a true dive watch, in terms of both design and ability.

The four options include the traditional dive watch colourways of blue and black, plus a pair that offer more of a vintage vibe. These both have gold markings on the dial and bezel, and are available in green or brown, and are available with a NATO-style fabric strap in the same two colour options.

The blue model on a stainless steel strap and the black option on a matching rubber strap is priced at £2,550, while the green and brown models on fabric straps are £2,450.