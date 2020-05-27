Gym lockdown: why is it happening, when will it end… and are you better off in your home gym anyway?

The lockdown hasn't been easy for anyone but it has been particularly difficult for gym-goers. Sure, there are groups who probably aren't having a great time either – key workers, for example – but this doesn't change the fact that people who were actively working out and/or attended HIIT classes are finding it difficult to get fit and stay fit. The real question is: will gyms reopen anytime soon or will they stay closed for a while?

Good news is, gyms will most definitely reopen at some point and definitely after the vaccine for coronavirus has been discovered and made available to the general public. Bad news is, we don't know when this will be and it is also hard to gauge how many gyms and gym-chains will go out of business by then. Best case scenarios mention vaccines being available as early as 2021 but that is still months away.

Can gyms reopen anytime sooner? Would there be a way to make them safer to work out in, applying some social distancing measures and upping the cleaning game? If only it was this easy.

When will gyms reopen?

This will vary a lot around the world, but in the UK, gyms will be among the last businesses to reopen. There is no possibility of it happening before July 4 – the date set for hairdressers and the beauty industry – and even then gyms reopening is described by officials as 'an ambition' as opposed to something with any set deadlines attached to it. Indeed, it may be 'significantly later'.

We won't see people working out next to each other for a while (Image credit: Getty Images)

What prevents gyms from reopening?

You can perform a variety of workouts in gyms, from cardio sessions on a treadmill, exercise bike or rowing machine, to a full body workout in the free weight area. This variety has been one of the main USP of commercial gyms in the past and it is the very thing that prevents them from reopening the most.

You can install screens between treadmills or even between every gym equipment, but that won't stop people going from one machine to the other. These same people also sweat, cough and touch their faces all the time, making gyms a bit of a hotbed for spreading germs, even in non-pandemic times.

It is widely assumed COVID-19 spreads primarily through cough droplets, but we can't rule out other means of spreading the infection.

As we mentioned in our gym etiquette 101 article, it is handy to wipe equipment down before and after using it. The pads on most machines are (were) anything but clean with most gym-goers not adhering to the basic principles of hygiene. This is partially due to the lack of sanitising options on the gym floor but even if there were hand sanitising stations available, this alone wouldn't make people use them, unfortunately.

Until there is a way to make sure that A) people can and will distance themselves from each other at all times and B) equipment can be kept clean in between uses, there is no chance of gyms reopening. Gym-goers would have to apply the same principles they use in their training to self-hygiene but even then, guaranteeing that everyone will adhere to the rules is almost impossible, no matter how many people you hire to clean the gym regularly.

Keeping high personal hygiene standards is the best way to avoid the dreaded c-virus (Image credit: cottonbro from Pexels)

Benches, machines and other equipment would need more regular cleaning, which could make running a gym much more expensive, meaning gym membership premiums would go up, potentially making it less accessible to you. Having less people around in gyms is not a bad thing either but it will definitely make it more expensive to those left.

In conclusion: some gyms will reopen eventually but when they do, everyone will have to be more mindful about their personal hygiene. Until then, you're better off working out at home or in the nearest park, complying to social distancing rules of course. It might turn out to be better for you – and cheaper – in the long run anyway.

How to work out outside the gym

There are plenty of ways to stay fit outside the confined walls of the gym. You can take up running or cycling if you would like to improve your endurance and boost metabolism. HIIT workouts are great for fat burning and even improving strength, especially if you decide to do any of the following workouts:

